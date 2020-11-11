Advertisement

Governor Evers urges people to stay home as coronavirus cases surge

Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) - Wisconsin’s governor has streamed a live social media speech to plead with residents of his state to stay at home to avoid the coronavirus, speaking after the state reported new daily highs for infections and deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday night that he is advising businesses to allow employees to work remotely and to require masks and limit the number of people in stores and offices that are open.

The governor has been imploring people to stay home and wear masks for months to little avail.

The courts have overturned some of his mandates, including a stay-at-home order and a decree limiting gatherings in bars, restaurants and other places. The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on Evers' statewide mask mandate, which remains in effect.

