Game of the Week: Bark River-Harris at Iron Mountain

BARK RIVER/IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is the District Finals in 11-man high school football, and our game of the week is a regular season rematch, between a team that is perennially in the playoffs, and one that has had some appearances of their own in the past few years.

The Bark River-Harris Broncos will travel to Iron Mountain Friday, in a rematch of the only regular season game the Mountaineers played this year.

“Yeah, we’re one of the few teams that have played Iron Mountain, and they’re good, they are as advertised," said Broncos head coach Al Stenberg. "They have backs that are just studs, they have three backs that are studs.”

That early season matchup was a 42-6 Mountaineers win, but Iron Mountain knows it won’t be that easy again.

“We’re expecting a four quarter war out of Bark River-Harris," said Robin Marttila, head coach for the Mountaineers. "They’re a quality football team, a quality football program. They’ve gotten a lot better over the past six weeks. So we’re expecting a battle on Friday night at home for a District Championship.”

One thing that has helped the Broncos get to this point is their size.

“They have a very big offensive line, and that same size correlates to the defensive size of the ball,” said Marttila. "So we’re going to have some challenges, no doubt, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Despite the Broncos' size, Mountaineers running back Caleb Evosevich-Hynes is confident in not only himself, but his blockers.

“Our fullback Caleb Burklund does a really good job of opening it up for me, and making it easy for me to get out and find some space for myself," said Evosevich-Hynes. "I think him, and our offensive line is going to do really well against their defensive line.”

The Broncos know what Iron Mountain, who was in the state semi finals last year, are capable of. They also know that preparation is key.

“It’s going to be a week of having underclassmen learning as much as they can, and it’s going to be a week of us learning as much as we can,” said Bark River-Harris quarterback Nick Javurek.

They also know that second chances don’t come often.

“We’re looking forward to it," said Stenberg. "To get a second chance at a really good football team, all the respect in the world to them, but we’re going to try to bring our a game and give them a really good football game.”

Kickoff in Iron Mountain is set for 6 p.m. CST on Friday.

