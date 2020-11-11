Advertisement

Escanaba, Iron Mountain Family Video locations to close

Both stores are currently open from noon to 8 p.m. local time, for liquidation sales.
Family Video sign in Escanaba
Family Video sign in Escanaba(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -Two Upper Michigan Family Videos are closing.

The location in Escanaba, 536 N Lincoln Rd. and Iron Mountain,  901 S. Stephenson Ave.  are both closing their doors.

“We’re selling everything,” said the Escanaba and Marquette store manager, Michelle Graham.

She says the stores began liquidation on Monday, with all inventory priced at a discounted rate.

“Everything is sellable, our TVs our RTI machines, movies, candy, it all. We’ve got to get rid of it all,” she told TV6.

According to the company, Family Video has serviced the Iron Mountain area since 1983, and the Escanaba community since 2001. Both stores are currently open from noon to 8 p.m. local time, for the next few weeks. The stores will officially close when inventory is sold out.

“The end date is December 7th,” said Graham.

The company will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest. But the next venture, for these two buildings is renting out the space.

“I know we are going to be renting to someone soon,” Graham says.

Graham says the she has enjoyed the past 4 years at this location.

“We build a lot of relationships for the community; we’ve been here so long,” she added.

While these two Family Videos are closing, you can still rent from the Marquette location, or online. Please contact Mike Kohne, mike.kohne@legacypro.com for more information to lease the building.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe
Edmund Fitzgerald (MGN Photo)
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald 45 years later
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan hits new high in daily coronavirus cases added Tuesday with more than 6,400 new cases

Latest News

Veterans in Washington D.C. during the 2019 U.P. Honor Flight.
U.P. Honor Flight looks ahead to three trips in 2021
Inside Bonifas Art Center Theater.
Honoring Delta County veterans
(Lake Superior State University File Image)
Make No Mistake About It: Implement Meaningful Language
Free coffee and donuts for Veterans
Upper Peninsula Audiology in Houghton gave free coffee and donuts to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day