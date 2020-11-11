Escanaba, Iron Mountain Family Video locations to close

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -Two Upper Michigan Family Videos are closing.

The location in Escanaba, 536 N Lincoln Rd. and Iron Mountain, 901 S. Stephenson Ave. are both closing their doors.

“We’re selling everything,” said the Escanaba and Marquette store manager, Michelle Graham.

She says the stores began liquidation on Monday, with all inventory priced at a discounted rate.

“Everything is sellable, our TVs our RTI machines, movies, candy, it all. We’ve got to get rid of it all,” she told TV6.

According to the company, Family Video has serviced the Iron Mountain area since 1983, and the Escanaba community since 2001. Both stores are currently open from noon to 8 p.m. local time, for the next few weeks. The stores will officially close when inventory is sold out.

“The end date is December 7th,” said Graham.

The company will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest. But the next venture, for these two buildings is renting out the space.

“I know we are going to be renting to someone soon,” Graham says.

Graham says the she has enjoyed the past 4 years at this location.

“We build a lot of relationships for the community; we’ve been here so long,” she added.

While these two Family Videos are closing, you can still rent from the Marquette location, or online. Please contact Mike Kohne, mike.kohne@legacypro.com for more information to lease the building.

