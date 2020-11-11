Due to rising COVID cases throughout the campus community, Finlandia University is moving virtual a week early

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Nov. 9, Finlandia University announced the decision to send students home Friday, Nov. 13 instead of Nov. 20, due to increasing Coronavirus cases among students last weekend.

“All of our classes will be fully online until the semester ends in December. So, students will transition home, take their books with them, their laptops, all of that, and learn remotely,” said Erin Barnett, Dean of Students.

Barnett said not all classes will go virtual after Friday, Nov. 13. Lab sciences and nursing student clinicals will still meet in-person next week.

Barnett says a majority of the COVID cases are off-campus students.

According to Finlandia’s COVID-19 dashboard, there’s currently:

22 active student cases, 1 active employee case, 70 students in quarantine, 12 employees in quarantine, and the on-campus isolation suite is at a 100% capacity.

Barnett says anyone quarantined or showing symptoms will be isolated for a full 2 weeks before returning home for the semester.

And staff at Finlandia is making sure students have all necessary recourses they need in order to be successful.

“We’ll be supporting them with virtual tutoring – we’ve been doing that since March, academic support, academic coaching. Whatever it is they need to finish the semester.”

And students returning to campus beginning Jan. 9 will be expected to test negative for COVID and follow the same guidelines.

“And then in January we’ll resume, kind of like we did this year, hybrid, face-to-face, and online classes.”

Barnett says this decision wasn’t ideal but is hoping this change will help keep students and families safe as they travel home for the holidays.

