Downtown Marquette hosting ‘Ladies Week Out’ beginning Nov. 15

With the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect chance to get some holiday shopping done and treat yourself at the same time.
Marquette DDA Ladies Week Out flyer image.
Marquette DDA Ladies Week Out flyer image.(Marquette DDA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is excited to host a Ladies Week Out this November 15-21.

The weeklong event invites all the ladies to enjoy a safe, COVID-conscientious week of pampering and indulgence while supporting local businesses of the downtown area. With the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect chance to get some holiday shopping done and treat yourself at the same time.

New for 2020, the Marquette DDA is also promoting the events and running participant drawings on their social media. Many businesses are even offering virtual specials and giveaways so ladies can take part in the fun, even from home.

With more than 20 local businesses participating, ladies can expect to enjoy:

  • Special discounts
  • Giveaways
  • BOGO Deals
  • Raffles

For a complete list of participating businesses, click here.

