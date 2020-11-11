Downtown Marquette hosting ‘Ladies Week Out’ beginning Nov. 15

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is excited to host a Ladies Week Out this November 15-21.

The weeklong event invites all the ladies to enjoy a safe, COVID-conscientious week of pampering and indulgence while supporting local businesses of the downtown area. With the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect chance to get some holiday shopping done and treat yourself at the same time.

New for 2020, the Marquette DDA is also promoting the events and running participant drawings on their social media. Many businesses are even offering virtual specials and giveaways so ladies can take part in the fun, even from home.

With more than 20 local businesses participating, ladies can expect to enjoy:

Special discounts

Giveaways

BOGO Deals

Raffles

For a complete list of participating businesses, click here.

