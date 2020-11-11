Caregiver Incentive Project hosts webinar addressing shortage of In-Home Caregivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP) tackled the nationwide crisis of a shortage of in-home caregivers Tuesday night. The group held a webinar highlighting the issue and discussing ways to help encourage more people to be caregivers.

They say it’s not a matter of if but when you’ll need caregivers in your life for yourself or loved ones. They did say they see encouraging numbers of college age volunteers and workers, but they hope more will help.

“One final thought is you can make a difference in the world, you can make a difference whether it’s your neighbor or your parents or anything like that, you hear about being positive and then you can join in with us, you can help, you can be the hero,” said Eric Paad, CIP President and Founder.

If you’re interested in learning more about working with the CIP you can find out how you can sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.