Canal View–Houghton County named a 2020-21 Best Nursing Home by US News & World Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Canal View–Houghton County is among the 21% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

The home earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

“We are excited to learn that we earned the Best Nursing Home award in both categories this year. To earn these awards in the current climate truly demonstrates our dedication to quality and safety. As always, we thank the community for their support,” said Kim Salmi, Administrator.

Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the nation’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News' exclusive analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.

“U.S. News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions on all types of care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Updating the profiles to include a patient safety summary that highlights COVID-19 data paired with other measures of care arms families, caregivers and patients with the information needed to make a decision that keeps safety at the highest priority.”

The Best Nursing Home finder features ratings on both long-term and short-term care. The Long-Term Care Rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. The short-term rating incorporates measures of quality including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls.

For more information behind both U.S. News ratings please refer to the FAQ.

Canal View–Houghton County is a 197-bed skilled nursing facility that provides 24-hour extended care. It’s 320 employees are focused on providing personal and dignified care to all residents. Canal View is proud to provide an extended care option that allows people to stay in the local area. For more information, visit houghtonmcf.com.

