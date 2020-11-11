Arcand’s Service Center in Iron Mountain offers free oil change to veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Arcand’s Service Center in Iron Mountain offered free oil changes on Wednesday for veterans.

The owner, Alan Arcand is a veteran himself. He says this event has been happening for 11 years. Napa Auto Parts sponsors the day by giving the business the oil and supplies to make this happen.

“We like to give back to the veterans. We offer rides, we try to work with you. Whatever you need. Most of us are all veterans here,” said Arcand.

Arcand says this year, more than 20 cars got an oil change through this effort.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.