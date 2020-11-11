Advertisement

A drier day with another front soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
An area of low pressure is moving north of the U.P. and winds have increased. It will be gusty at times with gusts in excess of 30mph. Otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease. Our next front comes tomorrow of some rain/snow mix moving in during the afternoon. Then, the active trend continues during the weekend with another disturbance and rain on Sunday.

Veterans Day: Cloudy and windy early on and becoming sunny during the afternoon

  • Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s to near 40° elsewhere

Thursday: Sunshine in the morning with clouds increasing. Then, rain/snow slowly moving from west to east during the afternoon and evening

  • Highs: 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

  • Highs 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Around 40°

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain showers and breezy

  • Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers along the northwest wind belts

  • Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Staying cool and mostly cloudy

  • Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

