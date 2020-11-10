Advertisement

Western U.P. Health Department is changing its contact-tracing procedures

The Western U.P. Health department has seen over 750 cases in the past 3 weeks in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties.
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Health officer, Kate Beer, says this outbreak is different than before.

“Earlier on we were seeing maybe small outbreaks in individual counties and individual populations within the jurisdiction, but now we’re seeing it in every county. So, the overall caseload has increased dramatically.”

And with the spike in cases happening so quickly, Beer says contact tracing procedures are changing immediately.

“The cases are coming in so fast that we can’t get to them all at one time. So, we have to prioritize them making sure that we protect the most vulnerable of our population.”

Those being prioritized are the elderly aged 65 and up, people living in long-term care facilities, and K-12 students.

And although the health department hasn’t mandated any closures, L’Anse Area Schools is one of the many being affected by the spike in cases.

“Some support staff issues arise this week where we were not able to provide some of the essential services for food service and custodial and transportation due to a small number of employees being quarantined.” Superintendent, Susan Tollefson said.

Tollefson says students are receiving remote learning supplies today and should return to in-person Monday Nov. 30.

And for those who have been in contact with a possible or confirmed case, beer says not to wait for the health department to contact you before self-quarantining and reaching out to your own close contacts.

