VFW needs more involvement from Veterans and supporters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars pride themselves on supporting other veterans in the area, but with a lack of membership, it’s getting more difficult for veterans to care for one another.

The Negaunee Post 3165 Senior Vice Commander, Larry Dillman, said when he joined in the 1980′s, membership consisted of over 600 people. Now it’s only 224.

Trustee, Jason Wallner, said that needs to change. One of the core values that the VFW stands on is, “Always put the interest of our members first.”

“The VFW both at the local state and national level do a lot for our Veterans for advocacy," Wallner said. "Working with our legislative reps in order to push for things such as the G.I. Bill and health care benefits through the VA and being there as our advocates. They can’t continue to have that advocacy if they don’t have members.”

They also encourage loved ones of Veterans to support the organization by joining the Auxiliary.

Serving the community is another value the organization takes seriously. For example, they have two programs: The Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy. These are opportunities for middle school students to write an essay for a chance to win a scholarship.

With all the work VFW is doing for Veterans, they ask for the support of the community, as well. A $20 donation towards the Veterans Relief Fund can help a Veteran or military family pay their rent, utilities or buy groceries.

To donate visit vfw.org and click ‘DONATE’. To join the organization go to vfw.org/eligibility and click ‘Join Today’.

