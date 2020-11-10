Advertisement

US-141 through Niagara open for traffic

The construction project, which began in April, took about 7 months to complete.
The new road in Niagara.
The new road in Niagara.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) -The highway throughout most of downtown Niagara, Wisc. is now drive-able.

“As of Monday, the detour was taken down and 141, through the City of Niagara, is now open to traffic,” said Andrew Fulcer, the project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

He says project is about 1.7 miles long.

“About half the project was a full reconstruct,” he told TV6.

This includes storm sewer replacement, roadway reconstruction and replacing the sidewalk and gutters.

The construction which began in April, did take about 7 months.

“Early on in the project, we ran into some utility conflicts that had to be resolved,” said Fulcer.

Fulcer said that delayed the work by around a month. He says there was another week delay in September due to COVID-19. Fulcer says the more than $4 million project will now allow people to get from Upper Michigan to Green Bay on a better road.

“Now, through the city of Niagara, 141 is fully improved so now we have provided a quality roadway,” he added.

Fulcer says the public can expect some minor finishing items this week, but for the most part the construction is complete.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township

Latest News

Gogebic Community College coronavirus graphic.
GCC Copper Country Center to move to distance learning after Thanksgiving
13-year-old Jamie Crawford, of Ishpeming, is 5′4″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has short...
RUNAWAY: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy ran away from home Nov. 7
Dr. John Fornetti in Iron Mountain.
The John Fornetti Dental Center to offer free dental services for veterans
Michigan veterans and map graphic.
Whitmer, Michigan legislators announce bipartisan legislation to help servicemembers, veterans, dependents