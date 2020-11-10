US-141 through Niagara open for traffic

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) -The highway throughout most of downtown Niagara, Wisc. is now drive-able.

“As of Monday, the detour was taken down and 141, through the City of Niagara, is now open to traffic,” said Andrew Fulcer, the project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

He says project is about 1.7 miles long.

“About half the project was a full reconstruct,” he told TV6.

This includes storm sewer replacement, roadway reconstruction and replacing the sidewalk and gutters.

The construction which began in April, did take about 7 months.

“Early on in the project, we ran into some utility conflicts that had to be resolved,” said Fulcer.

Fulcer said that delayed the work by around a month. He says there was another week delay in September due to COVID-19. Fulcer says the more than $4 million project will now allow people to get from Upper Michigan to Green Bay on a better road.

“Now, through the city of Niagara, 141 is fully improved so now we have provided a quality roadway,” he added.

Fulcer says the public can expect some minor finishing items this week, but for the most part the construction is complete.

