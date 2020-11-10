Advertisement

Time is running out to cast your vote for Lego Grand Hotel

The deadline to vast your vote is November 17
Lorch initially built a 9-foot-long replica of the Grand Hotel using 25,000 Lego blocks, later...
Lorch initially built a 9-foot-long replica of the Grand Hotel using 25,000 Lego blocks, later creating a smaller, more manageable micro masterpiece.(Grand Hotel)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) -David Lorch, the Ann Arbor man who created the Grand Hotel set out of Legos is still looking for your help.

We first shared his story back in August. Now with only seven days left in the Lego Ideas Competition, Lorch says he still needs more than 4,300 votes to proceed to the next phase of the Competition.

Click here to visit the Lego Ideas website and cast your vote.

