Advertisement

Storms force continued dredging at Grand Traverse Harbor in Keweenaw County

Heavy equipment operators recently began work to dredge stamp sands north of Grand Traverse Township in Keweenaw County.
Heavy equipment operators recently began work to dredge stamp sands north of Grand Traverse...
Heavy equipment operators recently began work to dredge stamp sands north of Grand Traverse Township in Keweenaw County.(Michigan DNR)
By Alex Clark
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heavy equipment operators recently began work to dredge stamp sands north of Grand Traverse Township in Keweenaw County.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Copper mine tailings from the Wolverine and Marquette mines (stamp sands) were deposited at a milling site located in Gay, Michigan along Lake Superior.

These stamp sands have been moved by winds and waves south down the shoreline by five miles, inundating sand beach areas and threatening to cover spawning habitat and recruitment areas important to Lake Superior Whitefish and lake trout on and around Buffalo Reef.

A multi-entity effort, primarily funded through the Great Lake Restoration Initiative, has been mounted to combat the Stamp Sands problem. During the winter of 2019 through 2020, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources contracted workers to clear the dark-colored stamp sands from the harbor and a portion of the beach. This remains an ongoing project because lake currents and waves continue to push stamp sands to the harbor. Powerful and winter storms exacerbate this. High lake levels have also accelerated this issue. According to the DNR press release, if preventative action isn’t taken, stamp sand will impact juvenile whitefish habitats as well as fill in the harbor.

“Whitefish are the primary economic driver for Buffalo Reef”, said Patrick Hanchin, Lake Superior basin coordinator for the DNR’s Fisheries Division. “Losing juvenile whitefish habitat is the most immediate threat facing Buffalo Reef. Five miles of the nearshore beach habitat is already covered with stamp sand and less than three miles remain. Juvenile whitefish need this habitat to survive.”

Funding for this latest effor to push back the stamp sands at the harbor was provided by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, via the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“Our Tribe, as well as other tribes located around Lake Superior, are, and have always been, fishing tribes,” said KBIC President Warren Swartz. “Since time immemorial, we have used the resources provided by gitchi-gami (Lake Superior) to sustain our communities. We are pleased to be working together to protect the fishery habitat in our home waters.”

In addition to the dredging taking place currently, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor was on site in early summer. They cleared 112,000 cubic yards of stamp sand from an ancient, underwater riverbed in Lake Superior, just north of Buffalo Reef.

The KBIC and the DNR are seeking funding to truck stamp sand this winter from the harbor to a permitted placement site, situated 4 miles to the north. This action would make room to store stamp sand that will accumulate at the harbor in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Reef Task Force is evaluating options to permanently protect Buffalo Reef and associated habitats. The top alternatives include:

  • Building a stone retaining wall around the original stamp sand pile and the trucking placement site near Gay, placing all future dredge spoil there.
  • Placing all the dredged stamp sand in a landfill north of the Lake Linden-Gay Road.

The project to save the 2,200-acre Buffalo Reef and its associated lake whitefish and lake trout spawning habitat is being conducted in cooperation between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Michigan Technological University.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township

Latest News

Michigan veterans and map graphic.
Whitmer, Michigan legislators announce bipartisan legislation to help servicemembers, veterans, dependents
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties prioritizes case investigation for COVID-19
Orion Hunting Products sign
Orion Hunting Products advances to final round for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’