Sharply Colder, Rainy and Even Snowy
Some Accumulation Western Sections
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Colder, Rain likely, heaviest central and east
Highs: near 40 west, 50 into the 50s east, temperatures falling during the day, the most in the east
Rain likely east half at night with rain changing to snow west, some accumulation far west
Wednesday: Cloudy and colder with brisk winds, some clearing possible during the day
Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some rain west in the afternoon, possibly mixed with snow
Highs: 40s
Friday: Chance of flurries early east, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 30s to around 40
Cloudy skies should prevail over the weekend with a chance of some rain, possibly mixed with snow.
