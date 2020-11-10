Sharply Colder, Rainy and Even Snowy

Tuesday: Colder, Rain likely, heaviest central and east

Highs: near 40 west, 50 into the 50s east, temperatures falling during the day, the most in the east

Rain likely east half at night with rain changing to snow west, some accumulation far west

Wednesday: Cloudy and colder with brisk winds, some clearing possible during the day

Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some rain west in the afternoon, possibly mixed with snow

Highs: 40s

Friday: Chance of flurries early east, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 30s to around 40

Cloudy skies should prevail over the weekend with a chance of some rain, possibly mixed with snow.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.