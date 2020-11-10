Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army in Marquette County is looking for bell-ringers. The Captain for the Salvation Army in Marquette County, Doug Winters, says they’ve seen an increase in families in need this year, specifically new families. He says, that combined with reduced foot traffic at stores, and shoppers not carrying cash has made the need for bell-ringers a desperate one.

“People are in need in this community and coming up at Christmas time especially, families are going to be in need that have never found themselves in those situations before so it’s really critical for us to be able to step in and fill that gap, the Salvation Army has always been there to help folks and we want to be there this year as well as the need increases,” said Winters.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell-ringers and they also have some paid positions available. The shifts are generally two hours each.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.