RUNAWAY: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy ran away from home Nov. 7
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement agencies are looking for an Ishpeming boy who ran away from home on Saturday.
According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, 13-year-old Jamie Crawford left home around 12:10 p.m. Nov. 7.
Troopers say Crawford is 5′4″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has short curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and a pair of white Vans shoes.
He is suspected to still be in the Ishpeming area.
If anyone sees or locates Crawford, contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922 or Marquette County Central Dispatch at 906-474-9912.
