Rainy conditions then wintry mix for some

Rain continues in the central and east during the day as a cold front stalls out in the east. Then, another disturbance rides along the front this afternoon with another round of moderate to heavy rain. This evening as cooler air settles in we will have a transition to sleet/freezing rain across the western half before wet snow. Roads will be slippery so travel with caution. Additional rainfall amounts push close to 1.50″ for the eastern half of the U.P. Snowfall amounts tonight will range 1-3″ across the west. The active pattern continues with a front Thursday evening bringing rain and snow. The unsettled pattern keeps rain/snow around this weekend with cooler air!

Today: Rainy, cooler with a wintry mix developing during the afternoon

Temps: Drop gradually to the 30s

Tonight: A transition to wintry mix and snow out west, staying rain east

Lows: Low 30s west half, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Morning snow showers along the northwest wind belts. Then, clouds decreasing

Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with evening rain/snow mix moving from west to east

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix developing during the afternoon

Highs: Continued 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix

Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with snow showers along the northwest wind belts

Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.