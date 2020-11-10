Rainy conditions then wintry mix for some
The active pattern takes hold with a front
Rain continues in the central and east during the day as a cold front stalls out in the east. Then, another disturbance rides along the front this afternoon with another round of moderate to heavy rain. This evening as cooler air settles in we will have a transition to sleet/freezing rain across the western half before wet snow. Roads will be slippery so travel with caution. Additional rainfall amounts push close to 1.50″ for the eastern half of the U.P. Snowfall amounts tonight will range 1-3″ across the west. The active pattern continues with a front Thursday evening bringing rain and snow. The unsettled pattern keeps rain/snow around this weekend with cooler air!
Today: Rainy, cooler with a wintry mix developing during the afternoon
- Temps: Drop gradually to the 30s
Tonight: A transition to wintry mix and snow out west, staying rain east
- Lows: Low 30s west half, upper 30s east
Wednesday: Morning snow showers along the northwest wind belts. Then, clouds decreasing
- Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s east
Thursday: Partly cloudy with evening rain/snow mix moving from west to east
- Highs: 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler
- Highs: 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix developing during the afternoon
- Highs: Continued 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix
- Highs: Around 40°
Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with snow showers along the northwest wind belts
- Highs: 30s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.