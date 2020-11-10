Advertisement

Rainy conditions then wintry mix for some

The active pattern takes hold with a front
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain continues in the central and east during the day as a cold front stalls out in the east. Then, another disturbance rides along the front this afternoon with another round of moderate to heavy rain. This evening as cooler air settles in we will have a transition to sleet/freezing rain across the western half before wet snow. Roads will be slippery so travel with caution. Additional rainfall amounts push close to 1.50″ for the eastern half of the U.P. Snowfall amounts tonight will range 1-3″ across the west. The active pattern continues with a front Thursday evening bringing rain and snow. The unsettled pattern keeps rain/snow around this weekend with cooler air!

Today: Rainy, cooler with a wintry mix developing during the afternoon

  • Temps: Drop gradually to the 30s

Tonight: A transition to wintry mix and snow out west, staying rain east

  • Lows: Low 30s west half, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Morning snow showers along the northwest wind belts. Then, clouds decreasing

  • Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with evening rain/snow mix moving from west to east

  • Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

  • Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix developing during the afternoon

  • Highs: Continued 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix

  • Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with snow showers along the northwest wind belts

  • Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Weather Forecast
Sharply Colder, Rainy and Even Snowy
rain tonight
The dry stretch ends
Heavy rain episodes possible as the cold front enters the western U.P. Monday afternoon.
Warm, dewy and breezy start to the week with a chance of rain
The next weather system arrives late Monday producing rain in the U.P. Cooler trend on tap by...
Breezy yet warm Sunday under partly cloudy skies