Public Health recommendations for hunting this season

You’re still encouraged to get outside and go hunting
Sign in front of Public Health Delta Menominee Counties reading "Team up! Mask up!"
Sign in front of Public Health Delta Menominee Counties reading "Team up! Mask up!"(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Firearm deer season begins Sunday and people all over are preparing. Here in the Upper Peninsula, hunting is a big part of our culture.

But with COVID-19 cases rising in the U.P. Public Health Delta Menominee counties wants to make sure you stay healthy.

“Hope everybody has a successful and a safe hunting season. Just keep in mind that COVID is out there, even in hunting camps,” said Mike Snyder, health officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

If you feel sick, stay home.

"Even if it’s something like a mild cold like symptom, that’s how a lot of this starts because they think they have a cold, or an allergy and it turns out to be COVID-19, said Snyder.

Remember to wash your hands often.

"Some camps don’t have running water so you’re going to have to rely on hand sanitizer or bottled water to wash your hands. It’s not as easy to do, but a very important step, said Snyder.

Other recommendations include wearing a mask if you can’t social distance, limiting inside gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and have a plan in case someone in your group becomes sick.

“We recommend they isolate themselves from others within the camp and then quarantine,” said Snyder.

The Detroit News says the DNR issued nearly 200,000 more hunting licenses this year compared to 2019. We’re still encouraged to get outside and go hunting, but to do so safely

