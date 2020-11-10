Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties prioritizes case investigation for COVID-19

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (PHDM/WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is notifying residents in Delta and Menominee counties that 1,113 cases were added within the two-county jurisdiction in the last three weeks, placing a significant strain on available resources.

Even with assistance from partner organizations, capacity has been reached. Individuals testing positive and their close contacts may not receive a call from PHDM.

Effective immediately, in order to maximize staffing resources and prevent outbreaks amongst vulnerable individuals, PHDM will begin prioritizing case investigation to notify those who are:

Children who are 18 years old and younger, especially those attending school in-person

Individuals residing in congregate living environments, such as long-term care facilities

All other individuals as capacity allows

Residents are urged not to wait for the Health Department to call, but to take personal responsibility and action if someone becomes aware of a positive test result or potential exposure to COVID-19.

Individuals notified that they are positive or probable COVID-19 should do the following:

Isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the day a positive test sample was collected if you don’t have symptoms. After 10 days, if your symptoms have improved (note symptoms do not need to be fully resolved, but overall improvement is required), and you are fever-free without the use of medications, it is OK to return to normal activities. If you are still feeling sick, please consult with a medical professional as some people can be contagious for a longer period.

Please do your best to isolate away from the other members in your household to prevent them from contracting the virus.

Notify your employer or school that you are a COVID-19 case.

Notify all of your close contacts and ask that they quarantine for 14 days: a close contact includes those that you have been within 6 ft. of for more than a total of 15 minutes any day you were contagious which is two days before symptoms begin or 2 days prior to a positive test if you are asymptomatic.

If you are a Close Contact you should do the following:

Quarantine for 14 days from your last contact to the COVID-19 case. If you develop symptoms you should get tested and isolate away from other household members.

If you reside in the same household as an individual who has tested positive you must quarantine 14 days after your last exposure to the case while they were contagious (10 days after symptom onset or date of testing). This could be a total of 24 days or more.

Please notify your employer or school that you are a close contact and need to quarantine.

Please note receiving a negative COVID-19 test as a close contact does not mean that you will not get symptoms or test positive at a future time within your quarantine period. You need to complete the full 14-day quarantine period even if you do not develop symptoms.

PHDM will continue to conduct case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, schools, high-risk congregate settings and assist businesses with COVID-19 related issues.

For COVID-19 testing or medical concerns please reach out to your healthcare provider or a local healthcare facility for further guidance. In case of a medical emergency call 911.

For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit https://www.phdm.org/, https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

