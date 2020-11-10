Advertisement

Orion Hunting Products advances to final round for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product. Voting runs through Friday, November 20th, 2020, with the winner announced in January.
Orion Hunting Products sign
Orion Hunting Products sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Orion Hunting Products in Iron Mountain, has advanced to the final round for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.’

The Michigan Manufacturers Association annually recognizes exceptional products made across the state. Orion is the only product from the Upper Peninsula to be nominated.

The first round of voting ended in October, advancing Orion on to the final round. This last round is now open for Michiganders to choose.

“To be top 10 is really cool. We’re so thankful for the community, our family, friends, our customers, who all voted for us to help us advance to top 10. Hopefully, we can make it to number one,” said Beau Anderson, the president for Orion Hunting Products.

Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product. Voting runs through Friday, November 20th, 2020, with the winner announced in January.

Click here to vote.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township

Latest News

The new road in Niagara.
US-141 through Niagara open for traffic
Michigan veterans and map graphic.
Whitmer, Michigan legislators announce bipartisan legislation to help servicemembers, veterans, dependents
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Heavy equipment operators recently began work to dredge stamp sands north of Grand Traverse...
Storms force continued dredging at Grand Traverse Harbor in Keweenaw County
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties prioritizes case investigation for COVID-19