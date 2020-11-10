Orion Hunting Products advances to final round for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Orion Hunting Products in Iron Mountain, has advanced to the final round for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.’

The Michigan Manufacturers Association annually recognizes exceptional products made across the state. Orion is the only product from the Upper Peninsula to be nominated.

The first round of voting ended in October, advancing Orion on to the final round. This last round is now open for Michiganders to choose.

“To be top 10 is really cool. We’re so thankful for the community, our family, friends, our customers, who all voted for us to help us advance to top 10. Hopefully, we can make it to number one,” said Beau Anderson, the president for Orion Hunting Products.

Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product. Voting runs through Friday, November 20th, 2020, with the winner announced in January.

