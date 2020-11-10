Advertisement

North Central Jets ready for another postseason test

North Central Jets football team
North Central Jets football team(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Central Jets will once again be playing for a regional title this week. Expectations are high for the two time state title winning football team, who had a disappointing end to their season last year.

The Jets have cruised to victory so far in the playoffs this season, scoring 126 points, while only giving up 14. Undefeated North Central has a tough matchup Friday, a Cedarville team, with only one loss on the season, and that was a close game against top ranked Pickford.

The Trojans are a tough, physical team, similar to North Central’s most recent opponent, Lake Linden-Hubbell. Head coach Leo Gorzinski though, despite what the scoreboards say, says nothing has been easy, and they expect the Trojans' best punch.

“Cedarville is another ground and pound team that is going to want to gain possessions,” said Gorzinski. “They’re strong, they’re physical, we’ve faced them the last couple of years, and they’ve got a couple of studs over there. So we’re going to just enjoy this win and get to back to work on Monday.”

Kickoff from Powers is set for 6 p.m. CST on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200

Latest News

Sports on Demand Monday 11-9
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against...
Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year
MTU Forward, Carson Bantle
Michigan Tech’s Carson Bantle named WCHA preseason media Rookie of the Year
WCHA releases preseason poll