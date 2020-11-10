North Central Jets ready for another postseason test

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Central Jets will once again be playing for a regional title this week. Expectations are high for the two time state title winning football team, who had a disappointing end to their season last year.

The Jets have cruised to victory so far in the playoffs this season, scoring 126 points, while only giving up 14. Undefeated North Central has a tough matchup Friday, a Cedarville team, with only one loss on the season, and that was a close game against top ranked Pickford.

The Trojans are a tough, physical team, similar to North Central’s most recent opponent, Lake Linden-Hubbell. Head coach Leo Gorzinski though, despite what the scoreboards say, says nothing has been easy, and they expect the Trojans' best punch.

“Cedarville is another ground and pound team that is going to want to gain possessions,” said Gorzinski. “They’re strong, they’re physical, we’ve faced them the last couple of years, and they’ve got a couple of studs over there. So we’re going to just enjoy this win and get to back to work on Monday.”

Kickoff from Powers is set for 6 p.m. CST on Friday.

