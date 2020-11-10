Advertisement

Non-profit hosts blanket drive as winter months quickly approach

Blanket Bash in Marquette County
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friends of Ore Dock BotEco Center are on a mission to warm up Marquette and they need your help to make their their first ever ‘Blanket Bash’ a success.

They’re asking for donations in the form of brand new blankets from toddler size, up to queen size in its original packaging.

President Gisele Duehring said over 9,000 people in Marquette were below poverty level in 2019. She said that one blanket can make a significant difference in someone’s life.

“Sleep is when kids do most of their growing," Duehring said. "If students and workers can’t get a good night sleep, then they’re dosing, they’re not as productive the next day and then they feel bad. It’s kind of a viscous cycle. Something as basic as a good washable, clean, soft blanket can make such a difference.”

There are currently 5 drop-off locations across the county:

Travel Marquette (M-F, 9am to 5pm)

GEI Consultants (M-F, 9am to 5pm)

Pasta Shop (Daily 11am to 8pm)

First Bank – Marquette, 1502 W. Washington (M-F, 8:30-5)

First Bank – Ishpeming, 743 Palms Ave (M-F, 8:30-5)

More locations will be added to their website. You can also send monetary donations on their website.

The Salvation Army of Marquette County will distribute the blankets in December.

