New Commissioners sworn in at Marquette City Commission meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night, new commissioners sworn in at the Marquette City Commission meeting. This was the annual organizational meeting for the Commission.

Cody Mayer and Jessica Hanley were the two sworn in to replace outgoing Commissioners Paul Schloegel and Pete Frazier. Fred Stonehouse was also sworn in to his second consecutive term.

Following that, Mayor Jenna Smith was re-elected as Mayor of Marquette by the commission with Jen Hill again serving as Mayor Pro-tem. We spoke with the two new Commissioners following the meeting.

“It’s a very humbling and very rewarding feeling to be in this role and to have the vote of confidence and trust of the people of Marquette, I’m looking forward to working, not only with my fellow commissioners but this very diverse and representative government we now have on the commission,” said Commissioner Cody Mayer.

“I’m looking forward to do the things that I talked about which is the housing in the city, we have a very high housing rate right now, a lack of housing and high cost and we need to try and find ways to help people live in this city affordably,” said Commissioner Jessica Hanley.

The Commission also approved their meeting schedule for 2021.

