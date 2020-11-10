Advertisement

Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber is slated to be the Naval Academy's first African American female brigade commander, the U.S. Naval Academy announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.(Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy is taking up that post as brigade commander next semester.

The academy said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body.

The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff. Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois.

She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township

Latest News

wo individuals at Florence County Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, causing...
UPDATE: Florence County Schools remain virtual this week
A discussion with Bob Landsparger, the owner of the 906VR Arcade in Houghton's Copper Country...
906VR Arcade hosts SUPERHOT Tournament
906VR Arcade hosts tournament
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Finlandia University logo and COVID-19 graphic.
Finlandia moves to online learning Nov. 16