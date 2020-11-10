Advertisement

More Typical November Weather on the Way

With Near Average Temperatures and Periods of Light Precipitation
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Wednesday: Cloudy, some flurries possible west, showers to flurries east in the morning, clearing from the southwest mid-day into the afternoon

Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s

Thursday: Sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness, chance of rain turning to snow at night

Highs: 40s to 50, warmest east and south

Friday: Brisk winds and colder, some snow showers and flurries north mainly in the west-northwest wind snow belts

Highs: mostly in the 30s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of some rain and/or snow at night

Highs: around 40s

Some lingering rain and snow is possible Sunday.  The new work-week will start out with seasonably cold temperatures.  Temperatures should then warm above average later in the week.

