More Typical November Weather on the Way
With Near Average Temperatures and Periods of Light Precipitation
Wednesday: Cloudy, some flurries possible west, showers to flurries east in the morning, clearing from the southwest mid-day into the afternoon
Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s
Thursday: Sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness, chance of rain turning to snow at night
Highs: 40s to 50, warmest east and south
Friday: Brisk winds and colder, some snow showers and flurries north mainly in the west-northwest wind snow belts
Highs: mostly in the 30s
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of some rain and/or snow at night
Highs: around 40s
Some lingering rain and snow is possible Sunday. The new work-week will start out with seasonably cold temperatures. Temperatures should then warm above average later in the week.
