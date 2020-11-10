Advertisement

UPDATE: Michigan hits new high in daily coronavirus cases added Tuesday with more than 6,400 new cases

Upper Michigan added 177 coronavirus cases and three new deaths Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Michigan hit a new record for daily coronavirus cases added in one day on Tuesday.

Michigan reported 6,473 new cases Nov. 10, so the state’s total cases are up to 223,277. Eighty-four new deaths were reported statewide, with 25 from vital records review. In total, 7,724 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 128,981.

Upper Michigan added 177 coronavirus cases and three new deaths Tuesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 2 cases
  • Baraga: 1 case
  • Chippewa: 7 cases
  • Delta: 15 cases, 1 death, 14 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 16 cases, 32 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 6 cases
  • Houghton: 7 cases
  • Iron: 9 cases, 1 death, 6 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 1 case
  • Luce: 3 cases
  • Mackinac: 2 cases
  • Marquette: 77 cases
  • Menominee: 25 cases, 11 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 5 cases, 1 death
  • Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Tuesday, November 10 at 5:20 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 8,143 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,855 are considered recovered and 160 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 10.4%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 64 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 9. Twenty-five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Nov. 10.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 12 coronavirus patients, with two in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has five coronavirus patients, with two in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has two patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 29 coronavirus patients, with 12 of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 166,152 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 4.44 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 9.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

