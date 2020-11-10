MDOC reports 468 total active inmate COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan prisons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Corrections has released updated coronavirus case numbers in its Upper Michigan prisons.

There are currently 468 active inmate cases in all of the Upper Michigan prisons. These totals are as of 10:00 p.m. Nov. 9:

Alger Correctional Facility has 19 active inmate cases (20 total), and 7 total staff cases. The facility has added two inmate cases and two staff cases since Thursday, Nov. 5.

Baraga Correctional Facility has five active inmate cases (nine total), and 29 total staff cases. This represents an increase of four inmate cases and two staff cases since Thursday.

Chippewa Correctional Facility has 63 active and total inmate cases, with 16 staff cases. Compared to Nov. 5, that’s an increase of 37 inmate cases and 3 staff cases.

Kinross Correctional Facility has had one inmate case, and nine staff cases. The facility has added five new staff cases since Thursday.

Marquette Branch Prison has 111 active inmate cases (845 total), with 162 staff cases. No new inmate cases have been reported since Thursday, but three new staff cases were reported.

Newberry Correctional Facility has 270 active inmate cases (522 total), along with 45 staff cases. This represents and increase of 21 inmate cases and nine staff cases added since Nov. 5.



Inmate coronavirus cases are not included in county totals, but staff cases are added to county totals where they reside.

So far, at least 263,450 total tests have been conducted for MDOC prisoners and staff, which is more than 4 percent of the total tests conducted of the general public statewide.

More information on coronavirus in the MDOC facilities can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.