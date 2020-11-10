Marquette DDA holds Local Harvest Restaurant Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s restaurant week in Marquette. In a new week long event Downtown Marquette restaurants are celebrating with a local fall harvest week.

Restaurants like Togo’s, Elizabeth’s Chophouse, the 906 Bar and Grill and Vango’s have specials prepared. The focus for many of the restaurants is on locally sourced ingredients. DDA officials say now is an important time to support local businesses.

“Supporting local businesses is more important now than ever, restaurants are really having a hard time right now with limited capacity and with the ability to have outdoor seating being reduced so supporting these restaurants it more important now than ever,” said Tara Laase-McKinney from the DDA.

The participating restaurants also have take-out available. Restaurant week runs through November 14.

