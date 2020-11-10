Marquette County Sheriff’s Office lobby to close to public November 12

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will close its lobby to the public as of November 12.

The closure is due to positive COVID-19 cases among command staff and correctional officers.

Anyone who needs to do business at the Sheriff’s Office should call (906) 225-8435 for instructions. A drop box is located in front of the courthouse for gun registration and payments. Inmate visitation will be available online.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt says closing the department is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading.

“With the numbers going crazy throughout Marquette County and the whole Upper Peninsula, it’s important to follow the guidelines,” Zyburt said. “MIOSHA has some new guidelines for us to follow, including minimal staffing and letting people work from home if at all possible, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The lobby will also be closed November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. There is no reopening date at this time.

