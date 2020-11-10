L’Anse Area Schools moving to online learning through Nov. 25

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse Area Schools are moving to virtual learning Wednesday.

Superintendent Susan Tollefson said L’Anse schools will begin fully remote instruction November 11, through November 25.

There will be no in person instruction, and students will have online classes from their teachers.

Anyone with questions can contact L’Anse Area Schools or check out the school’s website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.