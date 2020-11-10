Advertisement

L’Anse Area Schools moving to online learning through Nov. 25

Superintendent Susan Tollefson said L’Anse schools will begin fully remote instruction November 11.
L'Anse Area Schools file photo.
L'Anse Area Schools file photo.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse Area Schools are moving to virtual learning Wednesday.

Superintendent Susan Tollefson said L’Anse schools will begin fully remote instruction November 11, through November 25.

There will be no in person instruction, and students will have online classes from their teachers.

Anyone with questions can contact L’Anse Area Schools or check out the school’s website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 510
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township

Latest News

Finlandia University logo and COVID-19 graphic.
Finlandia moves to online learning Nov. 16
Pictured is Julie Rexford, who registered her daughter Katelyn for 10th grade.
Escanaba’s Holy Name High reopens fall 2021; remote learning U.P. wide
(Gogebic Community College logo)
GCC to continue distance learning for remainder of fall semester
Baraga Area Schools buses.
Baraga Area Schools to begin virtual learning Monday until Nov. 16