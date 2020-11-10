Advertisement

Gladstone and Rapid River Schools will move to online learning Thanksgiving week

School buildings will be closed Monday and Tuesday Thanksgiving week
School hallways.
School hallways.
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone Area Public Schools and Rapid River Schools will move to online learning the Monday and Tuesday before thanksgiving. This is to give students and staff nine days of no contact.

The school is telling parents now so there is plenty of time to make any necessary plans to have children at home.

“The two days, Monday and Tuesday the week of thanksgiving is preplanned with advanced notice, gives everyone a chance to put the pieces in place,” said Jay Kulbertis, Superintendent of Gladstone and Rapid River Schools.

Food service staff will prepare food to be distributed on Monday, November 23rd that will cover both Monday and Tuesday.

