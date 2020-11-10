GCC Copper Country Center to move to distance learning after Thanksgiving

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic Community College (GCC) Copper Country Center, in Houghton, will move to distance delivery mode following the Thanksgiving holiday with the exception of several courses that may meet in person.

The safety of our students, faculty and staff continues to be our top priority. Classes will resume in person for the Spring semester on Monday, January 18, 2021.

“GCC continues to limit access to facilities along with virtualizing classrooms and work environments, where possible to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Some courses will meet in person so it’s extremely important that students continue to check their GCC email on a regular basis for communication from their instructors,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President. “We will continue to work closely with the health department to do what we can to mitigate spread.”

Any individuals needing assistance or equipment are encouraged to contact faculty or staff remotely, but the college offices will remain open for business in Houghton Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern. The computer lab will be available for student use. The faculty and staff directory is located on the home page under the About tab on the GCC website or by clicking here.

Students can also visit the college home page of the website for the most up-to-date information at gogebic.edu.

For any questions, please call or email the Copper Country Center at 906-483-0070 or email president@gogebic.edu.

