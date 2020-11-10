Finlandia moves to online learning Nov. 16

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is moving to online learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

In a letter sent out by Finlandia President, Philip Johnson, he said there has been a increase in active COVID-19 cases among students. Though the majority of those cases reside off-campus, the president said contact tracing has required many on- and off-campus students to quarantine.

Athletics practices and workouts have been suspended through Nov. 20.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, President Johnson said, “Now, more than ever, preventative measures must be taken seriously prior to traveling home, such as avoiding social gatherings, wearing face masks, and distancing. We need to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect ourselves and others when traveling.”

Read the entire letter from Johnson below.

Dear Finlandia Community,

Over the past four days, Finlandia’s learning community has seen an increase of active COVID-19 cases among students. The majority of our new positive cases are off campus. However, through contact tracing, it is apparent that many of our residential students have been in situations where exposure to COVID-19 was possible. Contact tracing has resulted in higher numbers of students quarantined. See Finlandia’s dashboard for updated numbers.

While monitoring numbers over the weekend, a decision was made Saturday evening to suspend, through November 20th , all athletics practices and workouts. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to look for additional information regarding other co-curricular activities already scheduled for this week.

In light of the rise in positive cases, with only 2 weeks remaining to Thanksgiving break, and out of an abundance of caution, we are modifying the final week of on-campus instruction: beginning Monday, November 16th, classes will be conducted remotely.

Important information and instructions are provided below.

STUDENTS

We want to do all we can to ensure that you who are traveling for the upcoming break are able to do so safely and in time to be with family for Thanksgiving. So, we must begin thinking about how to best facilitate your departure from campus, in a way that mitigates risk to you, our community, and the communities where you may travel.

This week, therefore, on Friday, November 13, we will conclude face-to-face instruction, with a few exceptions such as clinicals and lab sciences. Classes will be delivered remotely Monday, November 16-20. Information regarding your specific classes will be provided by your instructors.

Those students who are able to transition safely home may begin to do so by the end of this week. If you are taking courses face-to-face and intend to travel this week, you must inform your instructors of your plans. Students who are experiencing symptoms, even mild symptoms, or who are quarantined are expected to follow the directives provided by the Western UP Health Department, medical providers, or Finlandia University employees regarding any travel plans.

We realize you may be anxious to get home or to leave quarantine, but it is imperative for the health and safety of this community and others, that we do everything in our power to discourage additional transmission of the virus.

You are reminded to take belongings you will need for the remainder of the semester and through to the beginning of spring semester on January 19, 2021. This includes such things as books, notes, computers, mobile devices, charging/power cords, and medications. Finlandia’s residence hall will remain open as initially planned, through noon on November 21.

Now, more than ever, preventative measures must be taken seriously prior to traveling home, such as avoiding social gatherings, wearing face masks, and distancing. We need to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect ourselves and others when traveling.

FACULTY and STAFF

Later [on Monday], academic leadership will continue to provide additional information to faculty concerning implications for course delivery. Supervisors will also provide their staff with additional information later today. It is very important that during these last two weeks of on campus instruction, all faculty and staff diligently monitor symptoms and submit their daily tracker, mask up, clean work areas, and distance.

I am grateful for our collective resolve to protect one another and to mitigate the spread of this virus. pj

