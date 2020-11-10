Escanaba Area Junior and Senior High students will move to alternating schedule

Advertisement

By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Junior and Senior High schools will complete the semester with a unique blend of virtual and in-person instruction.

As of November 16, junior and senior high students will move to an alternating schedule. Half the student body will attend classes physically Mondays and Wednesdays, while the other half of students attends virtually. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those groups will switch. Fridays will be a shortened day of virtual learning for all students.

Superintendent Dr. Coby Fletcher says with cases rising in Delta County, this is a way to prevent extended periods of remote learning.

“When we came in on Monday, we already had 10 positives in the district,” Dr. Fletcher said. “For the most part when you get a positive, that’s going to result in quarantining of about 15 other people. So really at any given time, we have had between 100 and 300 kids quarantined.”

According to Dr. Fletcher, administration consulted with local health authorities and parents before deciding on the switch. He says when it comes to keeping students safe and maintaining the social component of face-to-face instruction, the alternating schedule is a happy medium.

“Parents contacted us and several of them said, ‘Our children aren’t doing well in isolation. It’s leading to issues with depression; it’s leading to emotional issues,’” Dr. Fletcher explained. “So those students still will continue to have face-to-face contact. Hopefully it puts a stop to closures to in-person instruction, while at the same time meeting the needs of our kids.”

Next semester’s schedule will be evaluated during winter break.

