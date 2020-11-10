Delta County debuts countywide COVID-19 PSA

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A public service announcement (PSA) has been coordinated by Delta County and Public Health Delta & Menominee (PHDM) counties in coordination with a variety of frontline workers, first responders, and other essential employees to further support community efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 locally.

“We recognize the fatigue this pandemic has brought about, but the strains on systems and resources also remain very real,” stated Emily DeSalvo, County Administrator, Delta County. "We also know that our area always rises to the occasion when the going gets tough and want to help encourage everyone to come together to flatten the curve.”

The :30 second spot includes photos from a variety of individuals and organizations who are masking up every day and following the best preventive measures in an effort to continue to operate in the safest manner possible.

“The hope is that our communities will see their friends and neighbors in this spot and push beyond fatigue to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands, watch their distance, limit gatherings and avoid crowds, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Delta County,” stated, Mike Snyder, Health Officer, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties.

“Not only were we proud to participate in this initiative, but appreciative,” shared Dave Lord, President, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group. "While we are deeply committed to providing the best care and treatment to all, the strains of this most recent surge on our staff and system are real. We need the continued support and efforts of everyone in our county to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the burden on our local and regional health care systems.”

The Team UP, Mask UP signs featured in the PSA are available for purchase for $15. Individuals and businesses are welcome and encouraged to purchase and display in continued support and solidarity. Please call Meiers Signs at 906-786-3424 to order.

A special thanks to all of those who participated in the PSA as well as TV6 & FOX UP for their support in producing and airing the spot, Delta County officials said.

To view the PSA, please visit https://deltacountymi.org/team-up-mask-up-delta-county/.

Anyone in the community is encouraged to use the hashtag #teamupmaskupDelta with a sign and photos on social media as well.

