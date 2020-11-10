Advertisement

Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year

First Brewers player to win award since 2007
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has won the NL Rookie of the Year award. Featuring a devastating changeup and a four-seam fastball that gets into the upper 90s, Williams was practically unhittable during the pandemic-shortened season. The 26-year-old right-hander went 4-1 with a microscopic 0.33 ERA, striking out 53 in just 27 innings.

Williams is the first player to win the award for Milwaukee since Ryan Braun in 2007. He is the first reliever to take home the honor in either league since Craig Kimbrel for Atlanta in 2011. San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm finished tied for second in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

