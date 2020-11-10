Advertisement

Aspirus Keweenaw cancels Tree of Love ceremony to keep community safe

Community members are encouraged to participate by mail.
Aspirus Kew Tree of Love file photo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - To keep the local community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital Auxiliary Tree of Love ceremony has been canceled. And while the event is not taking place, the community can still participate by mail.

“We are so thankful for the community’s support of this special event over the years and we’re going to keep the tradition alive this year but in a different way,” said Mary Illenich, Aspirus Keweenaw Auxiliary President. “With the increase of COVID-19 cases in our community, we need to do our part to keep everyone safe.”

The more than 25-year tradition has been a heartwarming way for people to come together to remember and honor loved ones by purchasing a light, bell, angel, or star ornament in their name.

Those who would like to participate can call Aspirus' volunteer services at 906-337-6541 to receive a Tree of Love donation form in the mail.

For more information, call volunteer services at 906-337-6541.

