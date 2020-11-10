906VR Arcade hosts SUPERHOT Tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a global pandemic still raging and the days getting wet and sloppy before the cold of Winter sets in, there’s not a whole lot to do outside right now—or there wouldn’t be, if not for the 906VR Arcade.

906VR is a virtual reality arcade located in Houghton’s Copper Country Mall. The arcade has seven VR stations, all socially-distanced and consistently sanitized, and there’s a catalog of over fifty games to play through. 906VR has everything from first-person-shooter zombie games, quiet exploration simulators, carnival-style mini-games, and a plethora of more to ensure that most anyone who visits will find something to play they enjoy.

The arcade is also hosting a SUPERHOT V.R. Tournament. The tournament began last week, and will continue to run until the end of November. Anyone can drop in and play as long as the pay the $10 entry fee.

On top of this, 906VR is running a Teacher Appreciation Month, where K-12 teachers can play at a discounted rate, and can even bring up to three friends to participate in the discount as well.

Though the young store has only been around since August, owner Bob Landsparger was happy with how business had been and what he could provide the community, saying, “The nice thing is here.... we have a variety of games to play, you can play in small groups, families... and you can do everything from zombie shooting, to boxing, to Google Earth exploration, to action games where you’ll definitely get a workout in before you’re done.”

You can find a link to 906VR’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.