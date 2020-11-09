Advertisement

Wreath-making at Barrel + Beam

Shailah Pelto from Shailah’s Flower Garden walks through some decorating tips for the holiday season.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Halloween in the rearview mirror, two of the biggest holidays of the season are now coming up fast on the horizon — Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Which means you’ve got less than three weeks to prepare for one, and about a month and a half for the other.

And that’s where Shailah Pelto and her unique skillset come in handy. Pelto’s been a farmer and florist for about ten years, and she’s in-demand this holiday season. She holds regular workshops and events, most of which are sold out already for November — though if you’re interested, there might be some coming up in December, if you feel the need for some hands-on craft instruction before wandering out into the world and making your own.

Some of her hottest items are her holiday wreaths, which are simple to make, but have a subtle charm and touch that keeps bringing people to seek Pelto out for decorative instruction and care.

If you’re unable to make one of the workshops, Pelto says making wreaths at home isn’t too difficult — in fact, it’s as simple as wandering out into the woods and foraging around for just the right collection of branches, leaves, and so on to make your perfect wreath.

“There are some things to keep in mind—like, not everything in the woods you can just harvest. Other than that... feel free to go out! We’ve got cedar, white pine, balsam.... those are all things you can harvest at home," Pelto says.

You can find links to Shailah’s workshops and other Shailah’s Flower Garden events on her Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Panel discussion Tuesday on solving in-home caregiver crisis in Upper Michigan
Panel discussion Tuesday on solving in-home caregiver crisis in Upper Michigan
Wreath-making at Barrel + Beam
Panel discussion Tuesday on solving in-home caregiver crisis in Upper Michigan
Panel discussion Tuesday on solving in-home caregiver crisis in Upper Michigan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP