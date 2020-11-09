Advertisement

Westwood High School will close for one day

Westwood High School
Westwood High School(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Westwood High School in Ishpeming Township will close Monday for contact tracing.

N.I.C.E. Community School Superintendent, Brian DeAugustine, said someone within the school tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend.

The school will use the day off to perform the tracing and contact those who need to quarantine.

No other school in the district will take these measures at this time.

