WCHA releases preseason poll

(KTVF)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - College hockey begins later this month, with every team looking to improve on last year. The 2019-20 season was cut short due to the coronavirus, forcing Michigan Tech to end their season abruptly. Northern Michigan, and Lake Superior State University meanwhile, were eliminated a week before the season shut down.

But it seems all three teams are getting some love in the WCHA preseason poll.

Of course, Minnesota State Mankato and Bemidji State lead the way at #1 and #2 respectively. Bowling Green gets the #3 nod.

NMU comes in at #4, MTU at #5, and LSSU at #6.

This means all three teams are projected to make the post-season tournament. Of course expectations are much higher for everyone. The season begins November 25.

