Warm, dewy and breezy start to the week with a chance of rain

Heavy rain episodes possible as the cold front enters the western U.P. Monday afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The sturdy high pressure ridge that produced the sunny and pleasant weekend exits the U.P. early Monday morning, making way for an approaching frontal system east of the Dakotas. Warm southerly flow continues in the Upper Peninsula but also accompanied with increased moisture. Chance of isolated rain showers Monday morning, with widespread and continuous rainfall expected into the late afternoon and evening hours.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain periods of moderate to heavy intensities into the late afternoon and evening hours; breezy with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and evening snow along the NW wind belts

Highs: 50

Veterans Day Wednesday: Partly cloudy and brisk

Highs: 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 40

Saturday and Sunday: Cloudy with chances of rain

Highs: 40s

