Warm, dewy and breezy start to the week with a chance of rain
Heavy rain episodes possible as the cold front enters the western U.P. Monday afternoon.
The sturdy high pressure ridge that produced the sunny and pleasant weekend exits the U.P. early Monday morning, making way for an approaching frontal system east of the Dakotas. Warm southerly flow continues in the Upper Peninsula but also accompanied with increased moisture. Chance of isolated rain showers Monday morning, with widespread and continuous rainfall expected into the late afternoon and evening hours.
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain periods of moderate to heavy intensities into the late afternoon and evening hours; breezy with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph
Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and evening snow along the NW wind belts
Highs: 50
Veterans Day Wednesday: Partly cloudy and brisk
Highs: 40
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 40
Saturday and Sunday: Cloudy with chances of rain
Highs: 40s
