Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A single vehicle crashed into a house coming around the roundabout on US-41 in front of Meijer gas station.

According to the Michigan State Police the car went off the road, hit a telephone then slammed into the house.

The collision caused power to go out in certain parts of the area.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to UP Health System Marquette and the one other passenger left the scene with minor injuries.

The Michigan State Police has not released any more information.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.