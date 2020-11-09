Advertisement

Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

Izzo says that while he is experiencing some symptoms, they are mild.
(KY3)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a announcement posted on the University’s website.

“Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I’ll have plenty of time to watch film," Izzo said in the announcement. “I’ll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible.”

There is not yet a specific date on when Izzo is expected to return to coaching in person, although he estimated roughly at 10 days during a Zoom interview held Monday to address the issue.

During the interview he stressed that he’s been extremely careful with safety protocols. He said that neither his family nor any MSU players have tested positive for COVID-19, and stressed that a community effort is needed to get over the disease.

“We’ve been a pretty divided county, if you ask me,” Izzo said. “We’ve got to get the 20-year-olds and the 80-year-olds on the same page.”

