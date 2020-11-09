The dry stretch ends
Timing out when rain returns
After an unseasonably warm and dry weekend, an active week is ahead of us. We continue with one more day of warm temperatures as the upper-level ridge that’s kept us in this pattern slowly moves east. A front will bring widespread rain starting late tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, the front stalls across the east end and another area of low pressure lifts along tomorrow afternoon. This will bring the second round of widespread rain. Following it, wet snow accumulates on the west late at night. The pattern remains unsettled with a gradual cool down for the rest of the week.
Today: Sunshine early with clouds increasing and warm
- Highs: Mid to upper 60s for the west half, low 60s east
Tonight: Rain spreads from west to east
- Lows: Mid 30s west, 40 elsewhere
Tuesday: Morning rain, widespread rain during the afternoon through the evening. Followed by a transition to snow out west at night. Rain totals pushing 2″ with snow amounts 1-3″ across the west
- Highs: Near 40° west, low to mid-40s elsewhere
Wednesday: Clouds decreasing and staying cool
- Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°
Thursday: Partly cloudy with late day chance of showers
- Highs: Mainly 40s
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler
- Highs 30S
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with late day rain/snow mic
- Highs: 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix
- Highs: 30s
