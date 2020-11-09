Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 470

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 473 coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths Monday. These numbers are combined Sunday and Monday totals, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services no longer reports updates on Sundays.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 5 cases

Baraga: 14 cases

Chippewa: 7 cases

Delta: 66 cases, 5 deaths, 48 recoveries

Dickinson: 136 cases, 41 recoveries

Gogebic: 22 cases

Houghton: 20 cases

Iron: 22 cases, 17 recoveries

Keweenaw: 2 cases

Luce: 3 cases

Mackinac: 4 cases

Marquette: 142 cases

Menominee: 15 cases

Ontonagon: 12 cases

Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Monday, November 9 at 4:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 7,915 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,711 are considered recovered and 155 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is seeing a surge in cases for its five-county jurisdiction (Baraga, Houghton, Gogebic, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon), forcing the health department to prioritize its contact tracing efforts for those who are more vulnerable. Click here to read more about the changes announced Monday.

Delta County has also seen a large increase in cases. Click here to read a letter from the Delta County Administrator.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 10.2%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county. The cumulative rate of positive diagnostic tests for Upper Michigan is 4.26% as of Nov. 9.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 61 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated as of 4:15 p.m. Nov. 9.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 13 coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 coronavirus patients, with six of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital hastwo coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 163,656 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 4.26 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 9.

Michigan reported 9,010 new cases Monday, in combined Sunday and Monday counts. So, the state’s total cases are up to 216,804. Sixty-two new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,640 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 128,981. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Michigan also rolled out the MI COVID Alert app for Android and iPhone devices Monday, which notifies individuals if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more about the app or how to download it here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.