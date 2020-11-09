Advertisement

Ryan Report - November 8, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Q107 WMQT Program Director, Jim Koski.
By Don Ryan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Q107 WMQT Program Director, Jim Koski.

They discuss radio programming, events and more during a pandemic, and Koski’s interest in local history.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan during an episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - November 8, 2020 - Part 4
TV6's Don Ryan during an episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - November 8, 2020 - Part 3
Q107 QMQT Program Director, Jim Koski.
The Ryan Report - November 8, 2020 - Part 2
TV6's The Ryan Report show opening.
The Ryan Report - November 8, 2020 - Part 1