Advertisement

Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico

3,400 cartons are being recalled
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico under its namesake brand.(Source: Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tanimura and Antle is voluntarily recalling thousands of heads of romaine lettuce over possible e. Coli contamination

The recall appeared on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The grower is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico under its namesake brand.

Each case has between a dozen and two dozen heads of lettuce.

Each head is individually packaged.

The labels say they were packed on October 15 or 16.

The recall is based on a random sample collected and analyzed by Michigan health officials.

There are no reports of sickness linked to the product.

Tanimura and Antle says the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "I'm looking forward to working with them both on the...
Trudeau congratulates Biden and Harris on election victory
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases