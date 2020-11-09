Range Bank raises $8,000 in donations for local schools across the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One local bank raised $8,000 in school supplies for schools across the U.P.

Range bank held a school supply drive this fall and received $3,000 of donations from the community and the bank matched those donations up to $5,000.

The schools which benefited from the supply drive were Calumet (CLK) Public Schools, Hancock Public Schools, Houghton Portage Township Schools, Adams Township (Jeffers) School District, and Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools in the Copper Country; Iron Mountain Public Schools, Breitung (Kingsford) Township Schools and North Dickinson County School in Dickinson County; and Ishpeming Public Schools, Marquette Area Public Schools, Negaunee Public Schools and the NICE Community School District in Marquette County.

Hanna Westra, Range Bank marketing and public relations specialist, says all money raised helped provide schools with supplies they needed.

“A lot of them were the typical supplies like crayons, glue, paper, that type of thing, but being that a lot of schools are doing virtual, they also needed headphones and backpacks so that students can carry their laptops or tablets from place to place. And then a lot of hand sanitizer and disposable masks – that kind of thing.”

Westra says Range Bank will be doing this school drive yearly and is looking forward to community support.

